StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

