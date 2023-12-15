StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Impac Mortgage
