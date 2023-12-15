StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.