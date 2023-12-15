StockNews.com Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

