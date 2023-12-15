StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

