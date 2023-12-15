StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

DLNG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

