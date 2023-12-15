StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HT. B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

HT stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

