StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

OPOF opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.87.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.