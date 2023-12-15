StockNews.com Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.27.

Shares of EXR opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

