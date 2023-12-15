StockNews.com Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

AU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

