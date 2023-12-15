Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Up 75%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) shot up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 3,361,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,358% from the average session volume of 97,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Stratabound Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Stratabound Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.