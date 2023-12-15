Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 973 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $103.13. 60,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,553. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

