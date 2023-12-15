Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,717. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $378.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1467 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

