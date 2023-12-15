Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The company has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

