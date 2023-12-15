Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.