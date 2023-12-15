Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 361.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

GEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

