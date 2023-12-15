Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.83. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

