Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Gap Down to $297.10

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $297.10, but opened at $286.18. Stryker shares last traded at $290.14, with a volume of 404,609 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day moving average is $283.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.