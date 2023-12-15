Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Gap Down to $297.10

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $297.10, but opened at $286.18. Stryker shares last traded at $290.14, with a volume of 404,609 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 131.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

