STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 219 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £203.47 million, a PE ratio of -5,475.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.30 ($2.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.69.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STS Global Income & Growth Trust
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.