STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 219 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £203.47 million, a PE ratio of -5,475.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.30 ($2.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.69.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

