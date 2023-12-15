SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.67. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 7,477 shares changing hands.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $746.36 million, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
