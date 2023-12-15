SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.67. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 7,477 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.