Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Buys C$79,498.02 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.03. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2427035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.