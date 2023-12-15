SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. SunPower has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 144.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

