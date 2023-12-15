Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $35.38

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $33.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 491,730 shares trading hands.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

