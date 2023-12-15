Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $35.38

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $33.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 491,730 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,705,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.