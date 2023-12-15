Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $119.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

