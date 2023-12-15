Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Investment analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

NYSE NET opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,153 shares of company stock worth $60,772,246. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

