Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.52. 1,505,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,534. The company has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.