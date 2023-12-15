Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 983,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,221. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

