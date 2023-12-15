Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

