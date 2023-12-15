Symmetry Partners LLC Has $73.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $73,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

