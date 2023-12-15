Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,508,568 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,724,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,377,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,897,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.47 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

