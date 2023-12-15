Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 899 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. 2,529,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
