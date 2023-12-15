Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,863. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile



Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

