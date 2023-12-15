Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.41. 693,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,047. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

