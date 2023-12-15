Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

