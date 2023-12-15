Systelligence LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

