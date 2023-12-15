Systelligence LLC Grows Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 1.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 159,247 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 36,013.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XCEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,038. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

