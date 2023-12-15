Systelligence LLC Purchases Shares of 94,812 AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000.

NYSEARCA:HYFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

