Systelligence LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

