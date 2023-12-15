Systelligence LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 847.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.36. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The stock has a market cap of $779.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $102.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

