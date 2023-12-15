T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

