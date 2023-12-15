Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $27.15

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $27.89. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 176,573 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

