Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.31

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 1368763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 18.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tanger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tanger by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 209,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

