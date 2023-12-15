Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,903 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 11.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Targa Resources worth $223,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

TRGP stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

