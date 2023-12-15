Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

