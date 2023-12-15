Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $69.90.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
