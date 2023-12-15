Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE TECK opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

