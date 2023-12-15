Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 6,665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,122.0 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,291. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.