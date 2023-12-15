Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 6,665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,122.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,291. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.