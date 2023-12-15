Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after acquiring an additional 253,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.