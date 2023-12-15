Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

